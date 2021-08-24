Man in 20s shot in leg in Newtownabbey

BALTIMORE, MD – On August 22, 2021, at approximately 4:55 a.m., Southern District patrol officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Maude Avenue for a shooting investigation inside a dwelling. Once at the location, officers located a 27-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition. A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was at a gathering when an unknown suspect shot him. Southern District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2499.