Travis d’Arnaud and Joc Pederson return to lineup for final game against Yankees
We’ve officially got the lineups from both teams for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Yankees. Let’s take a look at them both. Joc Pederson and Travis d’Arnaud are back in the lineup. For Travis d’Arnaud, he’s back from paternity leave after spending a few days with his new baby — between a newborn baby and a new contract, this man’s having a wonderful week! As far as Joc is concerned, I think it’s a matter of just preference considering who’s pitching and, I’m sad to say, the shine is starting to wear off of Guillermo Heredia as of late.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0