Travis d’Arnaud and Joc Pederson return to lineup for final game against Yankees

Today, we all got news of a contract extension from the Braves that we had all been waiting for. The anxiety and nervousness of potentially parting ways with someone who has played such a key role for this team finally came to an end on Friday afternoon. The two parties finally came together, put pen to paper, and made sure that the player will be wearing a Braves jersey once Opening Day rolls around in 2022. Indeed, there was much joy in Braves-ville when it was announced that Fre—wait a minute, this wasn’t a contract extension for the first baseman of the Atlanta Braves? Instead it was for Travis d’Arnaud, the catcher?