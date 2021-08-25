Cancel
Raymore, MO

Ray-Pec students begin school year with change in mask requirement

By Carolina Cruz
KCTV 5
 6 days ago

RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) -- Students in the Raymore-Peculiar School District are among hundreds of kids who returned to school for the 2021-2022 school year across the metro this week. Students and staff who returned to in-person learning are required to wear a facemask indoors this year, after members on the board of education voted to require masks for everyone on Friday. Prior to the vote, the district had decided to make masks optional, but because of COVID-19 quarantines early August reversed its decision.

