HOF Coach Profile: Pembroke Hill's Bob Hicks 8/22
Few people leave a mark on one place as distinct as Coach Bob Hicks did at Pembroke Hill, or Pembroke Country-Day, as the school was known when he arrived in 1967. As an assistant coach on GKCFCA Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Lee Flappan’s staff, Bob also taught math and prepared himself to take over the program nine years later. From 1975-1998 Coach Hicks led the Raiders to eight conference championships, two state runner-up appearances and a school record 143 victories.prepskc.com
