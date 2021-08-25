Judge appointed to mediate Adams' death penalty case

Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington ordered attorneys in Matthew A. Adams’ murder trial on Tuesday morning to attempt to negotiate a resolution to the case.

Adams, 29, of Utica, is facing the death penalty in the July 2018 death of Erica Noel Owen, 25, who was killed at her home on Placid Place.

Owen had a prior relationship with Adams, and had a protective order against him when she was killed. Adams faces additional charges for allegedly vandalizing Owen’s home prior to the July incident.

Adams was charged with murder, first-degree burglary, tampering with evidence and other charges in the incident.

The defense requested the case be mediated, and Wethington granted the request Tuesday, appointing retired Judge Phillip Patton to hear the case. Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel did not object.

Mediation is where a retired judge meets with attorneys, examines case evidence and recommends a resolution. Members of the victim’s families are also included in the process.

“It’s not a commitment by anybody” to resolve the case, Wethington said. If either side disagrees with the judge’s recommendation, the case can still go to trial.

Wethington said Patton has mediated a Daviess County case recently. Wethington told Kuegel and defense attorney Michael Bufkin to coordinate with Patton on when to begin work on the case.

Adams is currently not set for trial. Wethington left of the docket an Oct. 5 court date for additional motions in the case, and so the attorneys can update him on the mediation.

“We might just leave it (scheduled), to check on your status with Judge Patton,” Wethington said.

Adams is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse