Brewers rally for 4 in 7th, beat Reds 7-4 to increase lead

Nick Castellanos was ejected in the Top of the 1st after some bullshit strike calls. Jesse Winker exited later after appearing to be in discomfort, his recent back issue likely the culprit. Jonathan India appeared to injure his left shoulder on a dive back into 1B and was clearly in pain for the rest of the day, though he gutted his way through this one. All that came on the same day that GM Nick Krall suggested Nick Senzel is no longer viewed as a starter and had been optioned to AAA in a surreal presser that also included a suggestion that we may not even see star prospect Jose Barrero up with the Cincinnati Red at all this year.