Local woman awaiting organ transplant says donors needed

As a resident of the area and someone waiting for a transplant, I am submitting a letter to the editor in honor of National Minority Donor Awareness Month. I am a resident of Edenton, currently awaiting a kidney transplant. Once I recut his lifesaving gift, I’m looking forward to finally having the energy to enjoy spending time with my family and friends again. Because I wanted to give back and advocate on behalf of other transplant candidates like myself, I became an ambassador for the United Network for Organ Sharing.