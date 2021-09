Robert L. Kessler, 68 of New London, died Saturday, August 21, 2021, at his home in rural New London. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, August 27, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. A visitation will be held Thursday at Johnson Funeral Home in New London from 5-8:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 6:30 pm the visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. www.hafh.org.