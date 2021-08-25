GOLDEYES SWEEP MILKMEN IN TUESDAY TWIN BILL

St. Cloud, MN – St. Cloud finished off a sweep of Mankato on Monday night and has advanced to the Great Plains Championship game, to be played on Tuesday against Waterloo. The bats took over in the seventh inning after the game had gone back and forth. Six runs came across in the frame, jumpstarted by a two-RBI double by Brice Matthews (Nebraska). The Rox entered the inning up by one and left with a 9-2 lead.