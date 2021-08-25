Cancel
GOLDEYES SWEEP MILKMEN IN TUESDAY TWIN BILL

aabaseball.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinnipeg 3, Milwaukee 0 (Game 1/7 Innings) – Box Score. The Winnipeg Goldeyes held the Milwaukee Milkmen to just one hit in a 3-0 game one of their Tuesday doubleheader. Starting pitcher Greg Harris earned the win as he worked five scoreless innings and gave up just one hit while striking out two batters. Relievers Travis Seabrooke and Donnie Hart each threw one inning and did not allow a baserunner. Hart struck out a pair and earned the save.

#Gary Southshore Railcats#Milwaukee Milkmen#Milwaukee 0 Lrb#Milwaukee 4#American Association#Sioux Falls 5#The Cleburne Railroaders#The Sioux Canaries 6 5#Rf Hunter Clanin#2b Colton Pogue#Canaries#The Houston Apollos 3 2#The South Division#Cf Aaron Takacs#Rf Gabe Wurtz#Fargo Moorhead 13#Redhawks#Rbi#Correlle#C Dylan Kelly
