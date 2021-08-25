GOLDEYES SWEEP MILKMEN IN TUESDAY TWIN BILL
Winnipeg 3, Milwaukee 0 (Game 1/7 Innings) – Box Score. The Winnipeg Goldeyes held the Milwaukee Milkmen to just one hit in a 3-0 game one of their Tuesday doubleheader. Starting pitcher Greg Harris earned the win as he worked five scoreless innings and gave up just one hit while striking out two batters. Relievers Travis Seabrooke and Donnie Hart each threw one inning and did not allow a baserunner. Hart struck out a pair and earned the save.aabaseball.com
Comments / 0