The Bitcoin price drops today from a high of $49,667 to a low of $47,801 within a few hours that the market opens. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is in the middle of a bearish move as the downward momentum is now becoming quite unstoppable while the key support at $47,000 has been ravaged, forcing the bulls to concentrate on defending the next support which is targeted at $45,000. If this is broken, additional supports may be found at $44,000, $42,000, and $40,000.