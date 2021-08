TOWN OF GROVER, WI (WSAU) — Charges are expected in connection with a rollover crash that killed one person and injured two others in Taylor County on Saturday. The crash happened along County Road M near Sailor Creek Road in the Town of Grover. According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle was driving fast, possibly at more than 100 MPH, westbound on M when they approached a curve in the road. The operator lost control going into the curve and rolled the vehicle into the ditch.