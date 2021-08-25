Cancel
COMMENTARY: Not a waste of money

By KENNETH RAPOZA
Times and Democrat
 5 days ago

The Senate infrastructure bill is getting beat up in the media. If you read it, it’s not a waste of money, and it will be a victory lap for President Joe Biden once he signs it into law. But for now, it looks like this: If you’re anti-Democrat, you hate...

thetandd.com

Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

'The Squad' pleads with Pelosi and Schumer to act to combat evictions after Supreme Court blocks Biden's moratorium, arguing new ruling will bring more COVID deaths

Several progressive lawmakers wrote to leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on Friday to plead with them to act with the 'highest levels of urgency' to combat evictions after the Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's moratorium. The lawmakers asked the leaders to work to revive the national eviction moratorium...
Roll Call Online

Democrats mull disapproval process to break debt limit stalemate

House Democratic leaders are considering taking a page from a similar budget standoff a decade ago that led to the first-ever U.S. credit downgrade as they look for ways to lift or suspend the statutory debt ceiling amid near-unanimous GOP opposition. The maneuver under consideration is a resolution of disapproval...
Congress & CourtsIronton Tribune

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson: Democrats’ large budget will sink U.S. economy

Once again, vulnerable moderate House Democrats caved to Speaker Pelosi’s demands by forcing approval of the groundwork to fundamentally change the United States for the worse. Passed with zero bipartisan support, this massive $3.5 trillion spending bill, written by Senator Bernie Sanders, is a Trojan horse for massive government mandates,...
Phoenix, AZpinalcentral.com

Climate advocates urge Sinema and Kelly to support Biden budget plan

PHOENIX – With much of Arizona enduring another string of excessive heat warnings, advocates joined state Sen. Lela Alston on Thursday to urge U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly to support President Joe Biden’s efforts to “address increasingly frequent and extreme weather affecting Arizonans.”. “I think it will open...
bizmagsb.com

James: Bloated bipartisan $1.1 trillion infrastructure bill is neither nor centrist

The bipartisan group of senators who just passed a $1.1 trillion federal infrastructure bill are attempting to sell it as a reasonable, centrist compromise. Yet it is neither reasonable nor centrist. If approved by the House, the bill would immensely expand the size and power of the federal government, waste...
bitcoinist.com

The Crypto Amendment Infrastructure Bill Rejection Shows A Broken Political System

Serving U.S Representative for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district, Lauren Boebert questioned why a crypto provision was included in the infrastructure bill, especially since it has no relevance to infrastructure. She added that hiding unrelated laws into bills as a strategy for passing unpopular legislation is why people “hate DC politicians.”
Washington Post

How to fix our rigged tax system

Elizabeth Warren is a Democratic senator from Massachusetts. Now that the Senate has passed a budget resolution, we’re one step closer to realizing President Biden’s transformational agenda: a once-in-a-generation investment in child care and Medicare, combating climate change and other efforts that would actually make our government work for families. The other half of the package — how to pay for these investments — is equally important.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sen. Casey wants to work around Senate filibuster, as Dems face roadblocks on voting rights, immigration, guns

WASHINGTON — It was a brief moment of levity and personal connection during a long night of votes ahead of a major bipartisan accomplishment this month in the U.S. Senate. Senators, both Democrats and Republicans, bumped elbows and cracked jokes about the legislative slog while crammed in a hideaway in the Capitol, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., recalled in a recent interview. And, to the delight of reporters, some senators ventured out to the Senate Carry-Out, a mainstay of grab-and-go food in the basement.
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

‘Perverse Incentive’: Biden Promises Feds Will Cover For Those Breaking State Laws

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley is explaining in an online column that President Biden, for the second time in just days, appears to be advocating illegal actions. “There was a great deal of criticism of President Joe Biden’s press conference from his refusal to take questions on the Afghanistan situation to his calling for the use of civil rights laws to oppose any state laws barring mask mandates,” Turley wrote. “One line however received little attention but contained a breathtaking and troubling pledge: ‘If a governor wants to cut the pay of the hard-working education leader who requires masks in a classroom, the money from the American rescue plan can be used to pay that person’s salary 100%.’ With that line, Biden pledged to indemnify people who violate state laws, including orders upheld by the courts.”
Washington Post

Biden tells some hard truths few want to hear

President Biden on Thursday mournfully delivered information to the country that was disagreeable to many Americans: There is no way to withdraw from a futile war without messiness. The expectation that there would be no misery or casualties was a fantasy. A case in point is the issue of Afghan...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Should Congress pour trillions more into broken bureaucracies?

It’s astounding that government reform is not much of an issue in today’s politics. If Republicans really cared about bloated government, they would hit the issue hard. If Democrats really cared about the capacity of an activist government to deliver services competently, they would make it a top priority as well. But as Congress pours trillions of new dollars into federal and state bureaucracies, we should ask: Will the money be well spent?

