Teton, ID

Grand Teton Distillery expanding production and tasting space

By Evan Robinson-Johnson
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most popular potato vodka producers, Grand Teton Distillery, is expanding its Driggs, Idaho, operation and will include a new tasting room. The family-owned distillery makes its liquor using local ingredients, including glacial snowmelt and Idaho potatoes. Its custom brews range from small-batch moonshine to huckleberry vodka. And if those flavors sound a bit beyond your comfort zone, that’s exactly the kind of problem a tasting room will solve.

