Grand Teton Distillery expanding production and tasting space

One of the most popular potato vodka producers, Grand Teton Distillery, is expanding its Driggs, Idaho, operation and will include a new tasting room. The family-owned distillery makes its liquor using local ingredients, including glacial snowmelt and Idaho potatoes. Its custom brews range from small-batch moonshine to huckleberry vodka. And if those flavors sound a bit beyond your comfort zone, that’s exactly the kind of problem a tasting room will solve.