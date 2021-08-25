Cancel
Congress & Courts

House votes to bolster landmark voting law

 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — House Democrats have passed legislation that would strengthen a landmark civil rights-e...

Congress & Courtsnewsitem.com

Marchers across US call on Congress to bolster voting rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of voting rights advocates rallied across the country Saturday to call for sweeping federal laws that would wipe out voting restrictions advancing in some Republican-controlled states that could make it harder to cast a ballot. Many activists view the fight over voting rules as the civil...
Presidential ElectionNPR

The House Has Passed A Bill To Restore The Voting Rights Act

House lawmakers approved new legislation aimed at protecting the right to vote on Tuesday, amid a wave of restrictive new elections laws from Republican-controlled state legislatures. The bill is named for the Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, who died last year. "Old battles have become new again,"...
Presidential Electionkyma.com

House Democrats to vote on infrastructure this week

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Divisions among the Democratic party could come to a head later this week as lawmakers take on infrastructure. One of their first acts of business this week could be a vote on a budget resolution for the President's spending package, which could happen as soon as Tuesday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
@JohnLocke

Democrats on Capitol Hill Push New Voting Measure

Sarah Westwood of the Washington Examiner highlights the latest voting legislation from congressional Democrats. House Democrats are poised to pass a sweeping election bill that would reestablish provisions of the Voting Rights Act the Supreme Court has already struck down in an effort to advance voting reforms that have repeatedly stalled on Capitol Hill.
Congress & Courtscolumbusunderground.com

House Republicans Propose Sweeping Voting Restrictions

This article was first published on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Republicans in the Ohio House of Representatives proposed sweeping voting restrictions last week that would impose new hurdles for voters to register and cast a ballot. The legislation, if passed, would require voters to present state issued photo identification to...
Texas StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Three Texas Democrats Return to House Floor, End Effort to Block Voting Laws

Three Democratic Texas lawmakers returned to the state House floor Thursday, allowing the legislature to reach a quorum and ending their party’s effort to block restrictive Republican-backed legislation on voting rights. Democratic members of the House fled the state 38 days ago to break quorum and block the passage of the bill. Reps. Garnet Coleman, Ana Hernandez, and Armando Walle, all Democrats, said in a joint statement that they were “proud of the heroic work” of the boycott and vowed to “continue the fight on the House floor.” They cited the catastrophic surge in COVID-19 cases and the need to manage the crisis as their reason for coming back. The controversial voting rights bill has already passed in the state Senate, and a House hearing is now slated for Saturday with the return of the lawmakers. Even with the three Democrats voting no, the bill is expected to pass. Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos, also a Democrat, tweeted that she had not expected the move: “We were literally on caucus calls for 2 hours this morning and none of the defecting Democrats mentioned they were planning on helping the Republicans pass voter suppression bills.”
Congress & CourtsKABC

Biden Cheers Bipartisan Passage Of Big Senate Infrastructure Bill–Do YOU?

(Washington, DC) — The President and VP are praising the approval of the big infrastructure bill in the Senate. The roughly one-trillion dollar legislation passed by a more than two-to-one margin, with, curiously, almost 20 Republicans joining Democrats to vote in favor. President Biden called the measure sweeping and historic at a White House event. Vice President Harris is calling it a “once in a generation investment” in American infrastructure. Democrats are happy- Schumer said “5 or 10 years from now” climate change is worse than COVID-19. Schumer also says the bill will be paid for by “taxing the rich” and making them pay –wait for it– say it all together — their fair share.
Congress & CourtsAlbany Herald

Congress Votes

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how Georgia’s members of Congress voted over the previous week. Along with the week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed a resolution (S. Res. 310) expressing solidarity with Cuban citizens demonstrating peacefully for fundamental freedoms, condemning the Cuban regime’s acts of repression, and calling for the immediate release of arbitrarily detained Cuban citizens; the RENACER Act (S. 1041) to advance the strategic alignment of United States diplomatic tools toward the realization of free, fair, and transparent elections in Nicaragua, and a bill (S. 812) to direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Charleston Press

While Joe Biden’s rating dips to historical low since taking the White House office, GOP and Trump’s ratings are going up, poll

It’s not that Joe Biden ever had impressive rating since taking the White House office, but he managed to keep steady and decent approval rating in his “honeymoon” six-month-long period until late June. The country’s major crises were present and real during this period, but the rating of how he was handling the pandemic kept the numbers on average.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden tells some hard truths few want to hear

President Biden on Thursday mournfully delivered information to the country that was disagreeable to many Americans: There is no way to withdraw from a futile war without messiness. The expectation that there would be no misery or casualties was a fantasy. A case in point is the issue of Afghan...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...

Comments / 0

