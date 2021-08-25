Self-monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market: Rising prevalence of diabetes is expected to drive the market
Global Self-monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market: Introduction. Glucose monitoring is a necessary step toward managing diabetes. Diabetes is a clinical condition wherein the glucose level in the blood increases due to the inability of the pancreas to produce insulin. Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) helps diabetic patients in deciding the dosage of insulin, food intake, and type of physical exercise needed for a day. SMBG is a modern procedure of diabetes management wherein blood glucose meters are used to check glucose levels. This procedure provides a precise measure of capillary glucose concentrations. Apart from blood glucose meters, self-monitoring blood glucose technology also utilizes lancets and test strips to control glycaemia.www.biospace.com
Comments / 0