Genome Editing Market | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

biospace.com
 5 days ago

TMR Research is a leader in developing well-researched reports. The expertise of the researchers at TMR Research makes the report stand out from others. TMR Research reports help the stakeholders and CXOs make impactful decisions through a unique blend of innovation and analytical thinking. The use of innovation and analytical thinking while structuring a report assures complete and ideal information of the current status of the market to the stakeholders.

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
SciencePhysics World

Estimating patient size from X-ray data improves radiation risk assessment

More than 3.6 billion diagnostic imaging exams are performed each year across the globe, with medical radiation use accounting for 98% of the population’s dose from artificial sources. To keep track of this radiation burden, radiology departments employ dose management systems that extract information from X-ray exams to estimate patients’ radiation levels or flag suspicious dose outliers.
InternetMedicalXpress

How the COVIDome online portal can rapidly accelerate coronavirus research worldwide

To further accelerate COVID-19 research on a global scale, investigators from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have created a multidimensional dataset, known as the COVIDome dataset, derived from hospitalized COVID-19 patients versus negative controls. The team has now launched a public online portal called the COVIDome Explorer to share that data in real time.
Boca Raton, FLfau.edu

Genomic Surveillance Crucial to Mitigate and Contain COVID-19

Genomic surveillance leverages applications of next-generation sequencing and phylogenetic methods to facilitate greater early anticipation as well as initiation of effective strategies to mitigate and contain outbreaks of SARS-CoV-2 variants and other novel viruses. Although the development and increasingly widespread availability of effective and safe vaccines provides the greatest hope...
Industrybiospace.com

Biobanks Market Report | What will be the post-pandemic scenario of the market?

The reports at TMR Research provide qualitative solutions that break the barriers of doubt or uncertainties when the stakeholders plan to expand their growth reach. The researchers compile the necessary information that enlightens the CXOs about the current growth opportunities in a specific market and enables them to make the most of the opportunities.
Industrybiospace.com

Downstream Processing Market – Know how has COVID-19 affected the market?

The reports at TMR Research provide qualitative solutions that break the barriers of doubt or uncertainties when the stakeholders plan to expand their growth reach. The researchers compile the necessary information that enlightens the CXOs about the current growth opportunities in a specific market and enables them to make the most of the opportunities.
Marketsbiospace.com

Muscle Stimulation Devices Market: Technological Advancement and Adoption of State-of-the-art Techniques is Supporting the Market Growth

Global Muscle Stimulation Devices Market: Overview. Used to stimulate motor nerves, muscle stimulation devices are set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. They use reasonably low voltage and that adds to their popularity. As per Transparency Market Research, the global muscle stimulation devices market will record steady growth over the stated period. And, multiple trends and growth drivers will keep the market buoyant. Some of the reasons include benefits such as non-evasive electrotherapy, cheaper option and portability, reduction in pain, no side effects, and growing number of people opting for physical exercises, where these devices can be used to aid warm-up and even rehabilitation in case of an injury. It is quite pertinent to note here that impressive opportunities will arise as a result of this growth.
Marketsbiospace.com

Aromatherapy Market is expected to show prominent growth in Europe | TMR Research Study

The global aromatherapy market is pegged to capture handsome amount in the form of revenues during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. This growth is attributed to the growing awareness among major population from all across the world about the therapeutic use of essential oils. Generally, these essential oils are extracted from plants. After that, these oils go through natural processing to form organic products, which are nontoxic and safe to inhale.
Public Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Detecting COVID-19 with Artificial Intelligence, Imaging Technology

- Using artificial intelligence technology, Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) researchers developed and validated an image-based detection model for COVID-19. The model analyzes lung images and can detect COVID-19 infection. Medical imaging has become an important tool in the diagnosis and prognostic assessments of diseases. In recent years, artificial...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Therapeutic Advances Using In Vivo CRISPR Genome Editing

When CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology exploded onto the life science stage almost a decade ago, it was widely touted as a potentially curative therapy for many genetic diseases, using various ex vivo and in vivo delivery methods. That promise is rapidly becoming a reality. In June 2021, Intellia Therapeutics and its partner Regeneron announced positive interim clinical data from a Phase 1 trial evaluating NTLA-2001—a potentially curative therapy based on the Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR technology—in patients with a rare liver disorder, hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) with polyneuropathy. These landmark results support not only the safety and efficacy of in vivo CRISPR genome editing in humans but also point to meaningful therapeutic benefits.
Industrybiospace.com

High Throughput Process Development Market | North America could secure a larger share in the international market

TMR Research is a leader in developing well-researched reports. The expertise of the researchers at TMR Research makes the report stand out from others. TMR Research reports help the stakeholders and CXOs make impactful decisions through a unique blend of innovation and analytical thinking. The use of innovation and analytical thinking while structuring a report assures complete and ideal information of the current status of the market to the stakeholders.
Marketsbiospace.com

Herbal Supplements Market | Asia Pacific (APAC) is set to dominate the market to 2029

Awareness regarding the many benefits of a number of herbs is catching up on with people across the world. This is leading even major players in the market to step-up production and pay special focus to product development and improvement. This is leading the global herbal supplements market on a notable growth curve over the period – 2019 to 2029. This would not only lead to new avenues of growth but also to a decent increase in market worth over the stated period, notes TMR Research.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Market May Set New Growth Story | Care 360, McKesson, Cerner, Allscripts, Athena Health

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as eClinicalWorks, McKesson, Cerner, Allscripts, Athena Health, GE Healthcare, Epic, Care 360, Practice Fusion & OptumInsight etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions for the foreseeable future.
Marketsbiospace.com

Band Pusher Market: North America to Account for Major Share of Global Market

A band pusher is a long-handled instrument with an angled rectangular serrated tip, which is used to fit and position an orthodontic band on a tooth. It is a long instrument with cylindrical back handle and serrated working end. It is specially designed to push bands in order to seat them or adapt them to the exact contour of the teeth. The hollow handle makes the band pusher light and the serrated rectangular tip provides good transfer of force when positioning bands. The bands are custom-made or pre-fabricated available in the market. The application of the banding is usually assisted with the help of band pusher and band setters.
Marketsbiospace.com

High Content Screening Market Top Trends and Key Players Analysis Report

TMR Research has rich experience in developing state-of-the-art reports for a wide array of markets and sectors. The brilliance of the experts at TMR Research and their alacrity to conduct thorough research and create phenomenal reports makes TMR Research better than others. High-content screening technologies have the ability of simultaneously...
Marketsbiospace.com

Ovocytarian Puncture Needles Market: An increase in the prevalence of hormonal disorders to drive the market

Ovarian cyst is also called cystic ovarian mass. Common causes of ovarian cysts include hormonal problems, pregnancy, severe pelvic infections, and endometriosis. Follicle cysts and corpus luteum cysts are common causes of cysts, while endometriomas, dermoids, cystadenomas are fewer common types. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that is common among women of reproductive age.
Marketsbiospace.com

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) System Market: Increase in the Prevalence of Dental Diseases is Expected to Drive the Market

The global market for cone beam computed tomography is likely to observe a strong competition among the leading players present in the market, states a new research study that has been presented by Transparency Market Research. The prominent players in the market are expected to focus on the development of the product portfolio, which is estimated to ensure the development of the overall market in the next few years.
Skin Carebiospace.com

Acne Vulgaris Market Detailed Analysis with Forecast to 2025

Acne vulgaris-one of the commonest skin disorders-has a multifactorial pathogenesis and is found mainly among adolescents. The pathogenetic mechanism usually consists of four key factors: increased sebum productions, follicular epidermal hyperproliferation, the colonization of bacteria Propionibacterium acnes (P. acne), and effects of inflammation. Successful management of the disease requires a better understanding of various pathogenetic factors and identifying the etiology of the acne in patients. Recent researches in targeted therapeutic modalities have given rise to a host of treatments that meet the specific expectations of the patients and provide enhanced tolerability as well. New treatment options focus on a permutation and combination of anti-acne agents, which are available in the acne vulgaris market in varied compositions and formulations.

