Wanda L. French BARRE — Wanda L. French, 65, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Northfield on Sept. 17, 1955, the daughter of Glen and Lorraine (Ferrari) Gilbert. She was a graduate of Northfield High School, class of 1973. She married the love of her life, William “Bill” French, in South Dakota on July 12, 1973. Wanda raised their children as a military wife, having been stationed at six different military bases around the U.S. and United Kingdom, as well as solo parent duty while “Bill” served a 12-month tour in the Philippines. Wanda was very active at several of the bases, having supported the base retail outlets and was a manager for the Army Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES). Wanda later worked many years in banking as a mortgage loan officer and branch manager in Barre. She took great pride in helping people buy their own homes. She enjoyed cooking, picnicking, “Sunday family dinners” and playing “Uno” with her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Bill, of Barre; two children, Jason French, of Graniteville, Christin French, of Williamstown; three siblings, Glen “Bucky” Gilbert, of Cape Cod, Linda Boyce, of Duxbury, Bobbie Brooks, of Northfield; four grandchildren, Madison, Ethan, Allison, Nicholas; and many nieces and nephews. In keeping with her wishes, there are no calling hours. A party to celebrate her life will be held on Sept. 11 at the Northfield Legion from 12 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to a charity of one’s choice. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with arrangements.