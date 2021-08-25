DONALD G. WILLIAMSON, of Charleston, a beloved child of God, went home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2021. Don was born April 30, 1941 in Dunbar, WV. He was the son of the John and Ruby Williamson and also preceded in death by his siblings, Betty Williamson, Norman Williamson, Joyce Middleton, Maxine Edens, Ronald Williamson, and beloved daughter, Michele Williamson. Don graduated from Stonewall High School and served his country in the US Navy. He was a member of St Mark's United Methodist Church, Charleston.