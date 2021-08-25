Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market | Top Trends and Key Players Analysis Report
A radiology information system (RIS) refers to a networked software system for managing medical images and related data. Some of the major functions of RIS include patient scheduling, tracking radiology orders, examination interpretation, billing information, and results distribution. RIS is used in conjunction with hospital information systems (HIS) and picture archiving and communication system (PACS) to manage image archives and for efficient workflow of radiology practices.www.biospace.com
Comments / 0