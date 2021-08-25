Acne Vulgaris Market Detailed Analysis with Forecast to 2025

Aligners are a series of tight-fitting custom-made mouthpieces that slip over the teeth. These use gentle and constant force to move the teeth in the required position without going through the hassles of metal wires and brackets. Clear aligners are transparent trays made of special material and used to straighten teeth just like braces. These are custom-made through a digital scan for every person and designed to move teeth in the desired direction. Clear aligners are discreet and offer better results in a hassle-free and fast manner. Aligners are also way more comfortable than traditional teeth braces. Aligners come with an advantage that they are very snugly fitting which over a period becomes virtually a part of the body and hence causes no speech problems.