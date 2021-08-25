MRS. ANNA JANE WILLIAMS, 89 of Poca went home to be with the Lord August 20, 2021, in CAMC Memorial Division. Mrs. Williams was retired from Thomas Memorial Hospital. She is a member of the Eastern Star, graduate of Winfield High School and an Avid Bowler. She is preceded in death by her husband Ivan C. Williams; parents Graydon and Faye Duffield and all her siblings. She is survived by her adopted daughter Debra Gorzny and several special nieces and nephews. A tribute to the life of Mrs. Anna Jane Williams will be noon Saturday August 28, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Garrett officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Williams family.