Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Anna Jane Williams

By Today's Cartoon
wvgazettemail.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMRS. ANNA JANE WILLIAMS, 89 of Poca went home to be with the Lord August 20, 2021, in CAMC Memorial Division. Mrs. Williams was retired from Thomas Memorial Hospital. She is a member of the Eastern Star, graduate of Winfield High School and an Avid Bowler. She is preceded in death by her husband Ivan C. Williams; parents Graydon and Faye Duffield and all her siblings. She is survived by her adopted daughter Debra Gorzny and several special nieces and nephews. A tribute to the life of Mrs. Anna Jane Williams will be noon Saturday August 28, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Garrett officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Williams family.

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jane Williams#Poca#Camc Memorial Division#Thomas Memorial Hospital#The Eastern Star#Winfield High School
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Actor Ed Asner, TV’s blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner’s...
Posted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...
Posted by
The Hill

1M without power in Louisiana after Ida makes landfall

President Biden has declared a disaster in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, knocking out power to 1 million people in the state. The storm came with destructive winds topping 100 miles an hour and dumped dangerous amounts of water on the region as it made landfall just west of New Orleans as a Category 4 hurricane.
Posted by
The Hill

Sanders urges support for Newsom in new California recall ad

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) cut an ad for California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ahead of the Sept. 14 recall vote that will decide his future in public office. “At this unprecedented moment in American history, when we’re trying to address the crisis of climate change, guarantee health care for all and pass real immigration reform, the last thing we need is to have some right-wing Republican governor in California,” Sanders says in the 30-second ad spot.
CNN

Elizabeth Holmes' trial is set to begin: Here's what you need to know

New York (CNN Business) — Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos, is set to go to trial this week, more than three years after being indicted on multiple federal fraud and conspiracy charges over allegations she knowingly misrepresented the capabilities of her company's proprietary blood testing technology.
Posted by
CNN

Biden set to speak on Hurricane Ida relief efforts

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is set to speak Monday afternoon on Hurricane Ida relief efforts as he meets virtually with a host of leaders involved in the response to the massive storm that has rocked the Gulf Coast. Biden will meet with Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell...

Comments / 0

Community Policy