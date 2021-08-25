Cancel
Digital Orthodontics Market: Increase in Awareness about the Importance of Oral Health among People to Drive the Market

The use of digital technology into various aspects of orthodontic treatment is resulting in a technique of practicing orthodontics known as digital orthodontics. In digital orthodontics, the provider collects information using technology, analyses potential tooth or jaw problems using digital software platforms, and subsequently executes the treatment plan utilizing equipment built on digital ecosystems. Digital orthodontics enables an orthodontist to make measurements, manufacture appliances, clear aligners, wires, and retainers, and utilize no-goop 3D printed impressions.

