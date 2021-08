First up, we have 3 vs. 3 bare-knuckle MMA action from Poland and it’s a complete mess. Two of those bouts went down recently. Streetfight Bancho Banned-cho has the goods for this one. Check out below as Team Demony take on Team Gladiatorzy. We don’t know which team is which, but that doesn’t matter since all six of these guys look the same and are wearing near identical trunks.