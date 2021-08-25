Ruby Kathleen Dean Collins

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleRUBY KATHLEEN DEAN COLLINS, 74, of Sutton, WV left this earth on August 22, 2021 at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, surrounded by family. Born on June 22, 1947 in Sutton, she was the eldest daughter of Charles Warren Dean and Guinevere Norris Dean. She was a business owner, newspaper publisher, substitute teacher, baker, and tireless advocate for children. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Stephen L. Collins; daughters, Terri Collins and Tammy Collins; and her greatest pride and joy, grandson, Alex Brady, all of Sutton. She is also survived by sisters, Mary Helen Barker of Buckhannon and Jeanie Hart (Robert) of Sutton, along with several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and close friends will be held at Roach Funeral Home on Thursday, August 26 at 11 a.m. with interment following at Sutton Cemetery.

