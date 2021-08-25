David Alan Santrock
DAVID ALAN SANTROCK left this life August 20, 2021. He was born on August 22, 1941 in Charleston, the son of Charles D. Santrock and Kathrine Gillespie Sanrock. He was preceeded in death by his parents and two brothers, Tom andBill. He is survived by his wife, Linda, life-long partner, high school sweetheart and best friend; sons, David Jr. (Janie), Grandchildren, Rebekah, John and Jacob of Wilmore, KY, Michael (Angela), Grandchildren, Jessica, Julianna, Joseph, Drew (Royale) of Marietta, GA.www.wvgazettemail.com
Comments / 0