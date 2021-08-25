Band Pusher Market: North America to Account for Major Share of Global Market
A band pusher is a long-handled instrument with an angled rectangular serrated tip, which is used to fit and position an orthodontic band on a tooth. It is a long instrument with cylindrical back handle and serrated working end. It is specially designed to push bands in order to seat them or adapt them to the exact contour of the teeth. The hollow handle makes the band pusher light and the serrated rectangular tip provides good transfer of force when positioning bands. The bands are custom-made or pre-fabricated available in the market. The application of the banding is usually assisted with the help of band pusher and band setters.www.biospace.com
