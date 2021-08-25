Band Pusher Market: North America to Account for Major Share of Global Market

The Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market accounted for US$ 82.7 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 148.88 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1%. The medical plastic injection molding process is cost-efficient, and ideal for top volume production runs and applications requiring consistency and tight tolerances. This molding process is additionally used for medical device prototype development for the FDA approval process and to be used in laboratory testing. Since inception, the utilization of plastics within modern medicine has steadily increased. Medical devices that are manufactured from injection molded plastic have contributed to a discount in medical costs, communicable disease and pain management. High tech polymers are used within medical device prototype development and are commonly wont to create improved artificial limbs and devices that reduce the danger of infection. Medical plastic injection molding directly results in increased patient safety and therefore the ability to save lots of more lives. Since medical device plastics provide increased versatility and may be combined with metal to make enhanced medical product attributes, medical grade plastics became the well-liked material for varied sorts of electronic medical devices.