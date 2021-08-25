Cancel
External Pacemaker Market: Increase in geriatric population coupled with various cardiac disorders to drive the market

biospace.com
 5 days ago

External pacemaker is also known as artificial pacemaker or transcutaneous pacemaker. It is an electrode-based medical device for the initial stabilization of hemodynamically significant bradycardias of all types. External pacing is the fastest available method to synchronize cardiac rhythm. It is used in a patient with atrioventricular nodal dysfunction caused by an acute myocardial infarction, chest or cardiac trauma, infections such as bacterial endocarditis or Lyme disease, and sepsis.

