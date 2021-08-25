JENNIFER STEPHENS DUSIC left us on the blue moon of August 21, 2021. Born in Montgomery, WV, on March 20, 1954, she was 67 years old. Jennifer was an avid walker, animal lover, and weaver who volunteered at the Manna Food Bank in Asheville, NC. As a CPA, Jennifer spent most of her career with Smith, Cochran & Hicks PLLC in Charleston, WV. She is survived by two sisters, Patricia Spangler of Asheville, NC and Barbara Huxley of Apache Junction, AZ, her brother Thomas Stephens of Charlton Heights, WV, and numerous nieces, nephews, and loving cousins.