Lane and Jake Hansen (cropped)

While losing veteran Will Redmond to a season-ending foot injury was less than ideal because of his role as a key special-teams contributor, his landing on injured reserve opens up another spot for one of the four young safeties the team likes: Henry Black (above), Vernon Scott, Christian Uphoff and Innis Gaines. Black and Scott are likely the backups behind starting safeties Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos, but Scott’s late-in-camp hamstring injury may complicate matters. If he’s going to be out awhile, the team could keep him on the initial cutdown to 53, then place him on IR with the ability to return in a few weeks. That would open another spot for Uphoff or Gaines, or both.