Lane and Jake Hansen (cropped)

By Lane Hansen, Illinois
Courier-Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch now: Hansen brothers grateful for unique chance to play together at Illinois. "The worst thing is that I got a little pest hanging around me all of the time," Jake Hansen said, grinning. "I gotta look over my shoulder and make sure he doesn't hear me."

www.thecourierexpress.com

State
Illinois State
Sports
Illinois StateThe News-Gazette

Gameday Q&A | Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen

Saturday’s Illinois football season opener against Nebraska will be No. 6 for veteran linebacker Jake Hansen. Beat writer Scott Richey caught up with the Illini captain and “super senior” ahead of the noon kickoff in Champaign:. Does this first game week feel different at all?. Well, I know for sure...
Posted by
The Spun

Nebraska Transfer Running Back Has Brutally Honest Admission

The start of the 2021 college football season for Nebraska is just 17 days away, so Huskers head coach Scott Frost is pushing hard to get his team ready to play in Week 0 against Illinois. So far, it looks like he’s getting through to at least one of his players.
Nebraska StatePosted by
247Sports

Nebraska's struggles can be traced to Scott Frost's recruiting strategy

The ground surrounding Scott Frost when he arrived as the savior of Nebraska football in early 2018 was so large, it stretched into southern Florida. The former Nebraska quarterback, a national champion in 1997, was not only a sure-fire hire for the program on hard times, he was quickly making the Huskers relevant again on the national scene after just a few weeks on the job. Frost had just led UCF to an undefeated season in 2017, and while his former employer was busy claiming a national title and designing banners to hang in The Bounce House, he swooped into Miami and convinced players to sign with Nebraska.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Nebraska Had A Notable Change At Practice On Monday

Nebraska football just can’t get out of its own way these days. The Huskers were supposed to make a statement in their season opener last Saturday against Illinois. It was quite the opposite. Nebraska, playing with an experienced roster and staff, was completely outmatched against Bret Bielema and the Fighting Illini. And now, the end of the Scott Frost era could be near.
Los Angeles, CAYardbarker

Watch: UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet goes Bo Jackson on great touchdown run

Los Angeles-area native Zach Charbonnet had a huge homecoming game in his UCLA debut on Saturday, including a powerful touchdown run. Charbonnet, who transferred to UCLA after two seasons at Michigan, rushed for 106 yards on six carries in the Bruins’ 44-10 win over Hawaii. Most impressively, three of his six carries went for touchdowns.
Michigan StateScarlet Nation

Plenty Is Riding On The Play Of Michigan DT Mazi Smith This Fall

Michigan Wolverines football needs a big-bodied nose guard to man the middle of its new-look defense under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald, who has implemented multiple new looks, including a base 3-4 scheme. Coaches and players alike have insisted that third-year redshirt freshman Mazi Smith is the guy — or the...
Dubois, PACourier-Express

Brown hits mat running as new DuBois wrestling coach

DuBOIS — You’d be hard-pressed to find a fiercer competitor than Garrett Brown when it comes to sports, and while some might not know it, the former DuBois Area High School standout also has a softer side when it comes to helping young athletes looking to achieve their dreams. Brown,...
SportsCourier-Express

chez mellusi mug 8-30

Jim Polzin: Tailback Chez Mellusi is a starter for the Wisconsin Badgers, but can he be a star?. The transfer from Clemson won a training camp competition with Jalen Berger, who showed promise as a true freshman last season.
NFLCourier-Express

Henry Black - Packers

While losing veteran Will Redmond to a season-ending foot injury was less than ideal because of his role as a key special-teams contributor, his landing on injured reserve opens up another spot for one of the four young safeties the team likes: Henry Black (above), Vernon Scott, Christian Uphoff and Innis Gaines. Black and Scott are likely the backups behind starting safeties Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos, but Scott’s late-in-camp hamstring injury may complicate matters. If he’s going to be out awhile, the team could keep him on the initial cutdown to 53, then place him on IR with the ability to return in a few weeks. That would open another spot for Uphoff or Gaines, or both.
Dubois, PACourier-Express

Senior leadership will be key for DuBois football

DuBOIS — The DuBois football program is set to get its first true taste of playing in the District 9 Large School League after getting a small sampling a year ago when the Beavers played just the biggest schools in the southern part of the district because of COVID-19. While...
BasketballCourier-Express

092919-spt-ua fb main-p28.jpg

Who is poised to break out for Arizona in 2021? Try these five Wildcats. Jalen Harris, Christian Roland-Wallace and Michael Wiley are among the UA players in line for career years.
Courier-Express

St. Marys plans to keep momentum rolling from last year

ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen varsity football team heads into its first game of the season against Ridgway Friday with plenty of momentum from last year’s campaign. The 2020 condensed season saw St. Marys rack up a 5-1 record — with its only loss coming in the playoffs against Clearfield. Although many of the skill players that contributed to last year’s success have graduated, head coach Scott Dworek feels they’ll pick up right where they left off last season.
Brockway, PACourier-Express

New faces bring excitement for Brockway football

BROCKWAY — The Brockway football team endured through a tough 2-5 campaign in a COVID-19 impacted 2020 season, but a new year has brought with it new hope and some new-found excitement. That’s because the Rovers have some new faces in the program — both on and off the field...
NFLCourier-Express

notes photo

Vaccinated Aaron Rodgers: NFL’s COVID-19 situation ‘continue to evolve as we get into the season’. Aaron Rodgers said he did extensive reading on his own about the vaccine before getting it, and that he understood the competitive disadvantage the Packers could be at if he ended up on the COVID-19/reserve list. He said he didn’t get the vaccine to set an example for his reluctant teammates.
Courier-Express

Bison roll past Beavers in opener

HYDE — A strong first half fueled by the senior duo of Oliver Billotte and Karson Kline proved to be the difference for Clearfield Friday night, as the Bison opened the season with a 27-7 victory against rival DuBois at the Bison Sports Complex. Billotte and Kline played a part...
Courier-Express

ECC looks to continue winnings ways with new coach

ST. MARYS — Twenty Elk County Catholic Crusaders will suit up on the gridiron Friday nights this season under new head coach Nick Werner. But while Werner is new as the head coach — taking over for Tony Gerg — eight of the 20 are returning letterwinners with seniors and juniors making up for all but six players on the roster.
Courier-Express

Curwensville ekes past Everett 7-6

CURWENSVILLE — Everett may have had the upper hand when it came to yards and first downs, but it was Curwensville who had the most important stat at the end of the night — the most points. It was a close one on Friday night at Andy Evanko stadium, as...

