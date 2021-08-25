Dexter's Pixley: Running game will be crucial to team's success

Developing a running game will be a key to success for the Dexter football team this season. “We have to be able to run the football,” said coach Aaron Pixley, who is entering the fourth season of his second tenure with the Bearcats. “Any team that I’ve had that’s had any success has been able to run the football. We have to be able to run the football better. Quite frankly, since I’ve been back at Dexter, we haven’t ran it the way I feel like we should run it. We have to do better in the run game.”