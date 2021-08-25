Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

CapRadio Welcomes Code Switch, Life Kit And Throughline To Broadcast Schedule

By Ben Adler
capradio.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapRadio is thrilled to unveil a new program schedule that features invigorating conversations about race and identity, lifelong learning and history by adding three popular NPR podcasts. Starting this week, Code Switch and Life Kit will debut as a combined hour-long show at 1 p.m. Fridays. Listeners can explore how...

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Gross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ted Radio Hour#Npr#Life Kit#Storytelling Block#Radiolab#Fresh Air#Latino Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
EntertainmentNPR

Code Switch

DEMBY: (Singing) I believe the children are the future. All right, that's enough of my singing. Usually, that's the kind of thing that Shereen handles on the podcast, but it's just me today. So, you know, that's your bad luck. Anyway, in each of the last two years, we have set aside an episode of our podcast to bring y'all some of the best podcasts from young folks around the country. Those podcasts come to us from NPR's Student Podcast Challenge. For those of y'all who don't know, that challenge is where we ask young people to make a podcast and then send it in. And our judges - and Shereen is one of those judges, by the way - pick the winners. So our play cousins on the NPR Ed Team have now heard from more than 50,000 students from across the country - 50,000 - and from students in all 50 states. As you might guess - and relevant to our interests on CODE SWITCH - a whole lot of those young people are making podcasts about who they are or who they want to be and how they fit into the world. So today, we're doing it again. But this time, we're also going to hear from college students as well as the younger folks who usually participate. Here's a little taste.
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

'Code Switch' Joins The WVXU Lineup

Code Switch explores how race affects every part of society and now the program can be heard on WVXU Saturdays at 11 a.m., re-airing Mondays at 10 p.m. Co-host Gene Demby says the program's scope is broad. "Whether it's light-hearted stuff like dating or relationships, or big stuff like climate...
Petscapradio.org

I Heard It Through The Beehive

Chefs and Food Network hosts Carla Hall (Carla and the Christmas Cornbread, Best Baker in America) & Nancy Fuller (Farmhouse Rules) are joined in this game by a real life honey bee, Drone-athan Buzzton! Will they bee all abuzz as Drone-athan waxes poetic about bee facts? Did we miss the opportunity to make every answer in this multiple-choice quiz option "B"? Listen and find out.
Career Development & Advicecapradio.org

Life Kit: Steps To Make Receiving Feedback Easier

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Getting feedback at work can be stressful. Luckily, NPR's Life Kit has tips to make the process less intimidating. Let's face it - getting feedback at work can be stressful. It can be hard to know what to take seriously and what can be ignored. Luckily, Julia Furlan of NPR's Life Kit is here with some tips to make the process of receiving feedback a little less of a roller coaster.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
Books & Literatureconchovalleyhomepage.com

Book review: The Followers

ENTERTAINMENT – Summer is in full swing but there is still time to add a few more books to your reading list. After spending 25 years in a cult and escaping 12 years ago, Radhia Gleis is delving into the idea of “groupthink.” Gleis was a member of the Buddhafield cult which was lead by a man who had many monikers: Michel, Andreas, The Teacher or Reyji.
TV & Videoscapradio.org

What's Making Us Happy: A Guide For Your Weekend Watching, Listening And Reading

It was still yet another of those weeks when the weekend could not arrive fast enough. We've had ... quite a spate of them. But it's here now, along with this gentle reminder that it's probably more useful to think of the things you love to watch and read and listen to not as "guilty pleasures" or as "escapes," but as respites. Brief, pleasurable, and periodically necessary. You're not ducking responsibility or shutting out the world, you're finding temporary shelter for yourself. This week we've got some good recs to see you through 'till Monday.
Public Healthcapradio.org

3 Broadway Veterans Prepare For Opening Night After The Pandemic Hiatus

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Broadway is back beginning in mid-September. We follow three people from three different shows, as audiences returns to theaters. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source of news because of you. As a nonprofit organization, donations from...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
Retailcntraveler.com

Beach Reads to Get You Through the Rest of the Summer: Women Who Travel Podcast

You can listen to the Women Who Travel podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. Many of us have had complicated reading years, struggling to keep our attention trained on any one book—let alone finish one. So in this week's episode, we've tapped two of our favorite bookworms, Jynne Dilling Martin, an associate publisher at Riverhead Books, and Kalima DeSuze, activist and founder of the intersectional feminist bookstore at Cafe con Libros in Brooklyn, to share some of their favorite page-turners to pull you out of your reading slump. There's something for everyone, from a poem-like novel that's less than 300 pages to a New York Times bestselling book club pick. We also chat about the joys of young adult novels and the upcoming releases we're dying to get our hands on.
Books & Literaturetheiet.org

Book review: ‘World Brain’ by HG Wells

Timely reissue for the visionary author’s prediction nearly a century ago of a global encyclopedia that would gather the world’s knowledge and make it freely available to all. The surest sign of a writer’s fame is when they themselves become a literary hero. This is certainly the case with HG...
TechnologyNPR

Who Runs The World? Kids. : Code Switch

OK, they're not all kids. But they're all students, they're all amazing, and frankly, we're concerned that they might be coming for our jobs. That's right — the Student Podcast Challenge is back, and this year, the stories are more powerful than ever.
Books & LiteratureeSchool Online

Experience the Power of a Spoken Word Poetry

Good Deed Entertainment announced today that their spoken word, Rotten Tomato certified-fresh hit film SUMMERTIME, directed by Carlos López Estrada (Raya And The Last Dragon (2021), Blindspotting (2018) and Marvel’s Legion (2017)), and executive produced by Kelly Marie Tran, will be available for fans to own beginning on August 27, 2021 and can be purchased through all major retailers including, iTunes/AppleTV, Amazon, Vudu and Google Play. The film can currently be preordered at iTunes and a full list of where to purchase the film can be found at the SUMMERTIME website.
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: 10 books to read in August

Summertime, and the reading ... well, it may not be easy, but it's definitely superb. This month's list includes a great comic's take on grief, a story of environmental and family destruction and a noir thriller set in 1970s Mexico City. Not one of these choices quite screams "beach read," but if you've already plowed through a few juicy potboilers, you may be ready for one of these.
Books & LiteratureNature.com

Book Review: Lessons Learned From the Wayward Brain

When someone close to you develops signs of mental illness, you spring into detective mode. You ask questions, but the answers seem vague and incomplete. You scour your memory for any years-old signs, any warnings that might have seemed innocuous in the moment but raise red flags in retrospect. You...
Books & Literaturecapradio.org

Throughline

Octavia Butler: Visionary Fiction (2021) Octavia Butler's alternate realities and 'speculative fiction' reveal striking, and often devastating parallels to the world we live in today. She was a deep observer of the human condition, perplexed and inspired by our propensity towards self-destruction. Butler was also fascinated by the cyclical nature of history, and often looked to the past when writing about the future. Along with her warning is her message of hope - a hope conjured by centuries of survival and persistence. For every society that perishes in her books comes a story of rebuilding, of repair.
Food & Drinksheadstuff.org

Two HeadStuff Podcasts In The Running For The Irish Food Writing Awards Best Irish Food Podcast

The Irish Writing Awards have just announced their list of finalists for the category of Best Irish Food Podcast and we are delighted that two of our HeadStuff Podcast Network shows are in the running for the top prize! That’s Bangin’ and Spice Bags join Chew The Fat in a fight to gain the honour of becoming the first podcast to claim the title of Best Irish Food Podcast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy