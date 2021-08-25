Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

What you need to know about additional COVID-19 vaccine doses

By CAITY COYNE caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com
Logan Banner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the delta variant drives COVID-19 case surges in West Virginia and beyond, federal health officials are touting initiatives to combat a constantly evolving virus. Those who are immunocompromised and fully vaccinated are being urged to get additional shots. Guidance for boosters is expected to be released next month. As...

www.loganbanner.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#World Health Organization#Fda#Cdc#Johnson Johnson#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You're 60 Percent Less Likely to Get Sick From the Delta Variant If You Do This

As the Delta variant dominates countries across the globe, we're learning more and more about how this iteration of COVID is unlike any we've seen before. According to recent research, Delta is not only nearly twice as contagious as previous variants, but it may also cause more severe illness in those infected. Thankfully, there are ways to protect yourself from this highly infectious and now dominant variant—including one method based on new research that's been found to be up to 60 percent effective.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Have These Symptoms, Get Tested for COVID—Even If You're Vaccinated

Early in the pandemic, we were coached on the telltale symptoms of COVID: cough, fever, shortness of breath, and loss of smell or taste. But with the coronavirus mutating several times over the last year and now causing some cases in fully vaccinated people, those are no longer necessarily the hallmark signs of infection. In fact, the virus is presenting so much differently amid the spread of the Delta variant that virus experts say you should no longer wait to develop a fever or lose one of your senses in order to get tested for COVID.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Rabbi Pinto Received 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Hospitalized with Coronavirus Anyway

Rabbi David Hanania Pinto, head of the ‘Orot Chaim & Moshe’ Institutions, has been hospitalized in “not good” condition at Assuta Medical Center’s Coronavirus Unit, according to a report published Wednesday by the B’Hadarei Ha’Charedim news site. The rabbi, who received all three doses of coronavirus vaccine, was nevertheless diagnosed...
Public HealthTelegraph

Double-jabbed people carry same levels of Covid as unvaccinated

Fully vaccinated people carry the same amount of Covid as the unvaccinated, scientists have found in a new study that calls into question the effectiveness of vaccine passports and changes to the NHS app. Experts had hoped two doses of vaccine would significantly reduce the viral load carried by people...
PharmaceuticalsSlate

What Are the Possible Side Effects of Vaccine Booster Shots?

Beginning as soon as Sept. 20, booster Moderna and Pfizer shots will become available all over the U.S. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pointed out, vaccines’ effectiveness wanes over time, so U.S. health authorities now urge everyone to get a booster shot eight months after being fully vaccinated. (At first, the recommendation was issued only for immunocompromised people). And while some argue about whether there is a real need for booster shots, particularly when other countries haven’t had enough vaccines for a first round, others are hesitant because of the potential side effects. After all, many people experienced rough side effects from their second shot—and not everyone can afford to take a couple of days off to recuperate. So, what do we know about side effects from a third dose of the COVID vaccine?
SciencePosted by
Best Life

If You're Over 60, This Is How Much a Pfizer Booster Protects You, Study Says

The approved COVID-19 vaccines rolled out over the past few months have all been proven to be highly effective in protecting against the virus. But now that months have passed since the first doses were first administered, questions over when people would need an additional shot to keep them effective are finally being answered by health experts and officials. Their decisions have been backed up by new research that has found supplemental doses can go a long way in keeping people safe from the virus, including one new study that found a Pfizer booster significantly protects those who are 60 and older.

Comments / 0

Community Policy