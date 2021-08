By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As students prepare to head back to the classrooms for the upcoming school year, some school districts, colleges, and universities may be implementing different guidelines when it comes to masks, face coverings, vaccines, and COVID-19. The CDC has recommended that masks be worn by all students and staff in all K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status, but local districts are approaching the guidance in different ways. Governor Tom Wolf said in early August that the state will not be issuing a mandate for masks to be worn in schools. He says the Department of Education will...