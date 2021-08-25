Cancel
Logan County, WV

Appalachian Heritage Days will showcase culture, history, and heritage

By DYLAN VIDOVICH dvidovich@hdmediallc.com
Logan Banner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN — Organizers are gearing up for a two-day festival of events that will showcase Appalachian heritage, history and culture on a wide scale. Appalachian Heritage Days will feature a host of attractions, including Appalachian food tasting, authors, vendors, historic house tours and music. The event is being organized by the Hatfield & McCoy Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and the National Coal Heritage Area Authority in conjunction with the Blair 100 centennial celebration.

