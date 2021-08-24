Can I sign a quitclaim for the down payment of the property only instead of the entire property?

My in-law is putting a down payment for our new home, but he wants me to sign away the claim for that money, as my husband explained. But when I signed the papers, it says my husband as a married man owns the property on his own, I will not have any claim. I would like to understand how the process works. Did my husband preview the form before the notary person came? Did he ask the Quitclaim form to be drafted this way? He said this is the only way I will not have claim for his father’s money, I felt deceived. I have signed it, is there anything I can do to change that? Thanks.