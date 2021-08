For the week, the Dow Jones advanced 0.96%, the S&P 500 1.52%, and the Nasdaq 2.82%. The U.S. central bank would continue to keep its ultra-loose monetary policy for now. Wall Street’s three main indexes ended sharply higher on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the U.S. central bank would continue to keep its ultra-loose monetary policy for now. Before this, investors were nervous because several Fed officials warned it is nearly time for the central bank to begin pulling back on its monetary support, but Jerome Powell’s speech calmed fears over the tapering timetable and sent investors into the weekend in a buying mood.