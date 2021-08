MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo announced Friday he and his family are part owners of the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee sports fans took the news as a home run. "I immediately texted my friends and said Giannis is staying," said Paul Arnold, a tailgater and Brewers fan. "I'm happy, I love it here so I'm glad that he sees it the same way. Especially for somebody that's as good as he is, and what it means for the city, Bucks and the world really."