While the 2021 Yankee offense has by no means lit the world on fire early in games, the bats have been much better of late, something that has no doubt contributed to the club’s stellar record in the 70+ close contests in which they have competed. In innings seven through nine, the Bombers have hit .234/.340/.394. Their .734 team OPS is 10 percent better than the major league average in the final third of games. It also represents the only triad of innings wherein the Yankees hit better than league average.