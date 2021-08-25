Lady Maroons sweep Hopkinsville

The Madisonville North Hopkins volleyball team couldn’t have asked for a better result in their home opener on Tuesday as they defeated Hopkinsville in straight sets, 3-0. Kendrea White and Kaitlyn Orange led the offense for North by recording nine kills each, while Amaya King was setting them up with 26 assists. North was also dominant on serves as Orange and Brianna Watson both had seven aces. Arian Gregory recorded 16 digs and Orange had 14 for North.