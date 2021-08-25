Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Garcia’s strong start helps Astros cool off Royals, 4-0

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18i2B6_0bc4lp0n00
1 of 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Luis Garcia pitched into the seventh inning and two relievers completed a four-hitter to lead the Houston Astros over the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Garcia (10-6) struck out seven and scattered four hits across 6 2/3 sharp innings.

“He was very, very aggressive in the strike zone,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “He was masterful.”

Ryne Stanek got the next four outs before Kendall Graveman worked a perfect ninth.

Carlos Correa had two hits and two RBIs to help the Astros snap a two-game skid and improve to 2-4 against the Royals this season after dropping Monday’s series opener 7-1. Houston lost three of four in Kansas City last week.

Houston’s strong pitching performance cooled off the hot-hitting Royals, who had scored 26 runs during a four-game winning streak.

Royals starter Brady Singer (3-9) permitted seven hits and four runs in five innings, but just one was earned after his defense committed two costly errors in the first.

“You’d like to think when you have an inning like that you’re going to bounce back and it doesn’t set the tone, but it did,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “Brady did a great job of fighting through, but a couple plays that we normally make (hurt).”

Jose Altuve reached on a fielding error by first baseman Ryan O’Hearn to start Houston’s first, and Michael Brantley walked before a one-out walk to Yuli Gurriel loaded the bases.

The Astros took a 1-0 lead when Altuve scored on a groundout by Correa.

Aledmys Díaz singled on a ball hit to shortstop Nicky Lopez and he made a throwing error that allowed two more runs to score, making it 3-0.

Correa was happy to see the Astros take advantage of the miscues early after their recent struggles against the Royals.

“It was huge,” he said. “We caught a break and scored some runs there and it was enough to win the game.”

Kansas City had runners at second and third with none out in the third but failed to score.

“Hitting really does set the tone for our club, and we miss an opportunity like that one, it puts us into a worse spot,” Matheny said. “It affects us and unfortunately, we let that slip by.”

Gurriel singled to start things off for Houston in the bottom of the third before scoring on a double by Correa that extended the lead to 4-0.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: 1B Carlos Santana was out of the lineup after he was injured running to first base in the ninth inning Monday. Santana has a Grade 1 hip flexor strain and is day-to-day.

Astros: 3B Alex Bregman (left quadriceps strain) worked out at the ballpark after playing a rehabilitation game for Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday night. Bregman will be activated Wednesday, Baker said. ... OF Kyle Tucker was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list. ... OF Chas McCormick was placed on the IL with left hand soreness. ... RHP Bryan Abreu was recalled from Sugar Land and RHP Pedro Báez was placed on the injured list with right shoulder soreness.

UMPIRE CHANGE

There was a delay with one out in the bottom of the fifth when plate umpire Jim Reynolds had to leave the game. After Díaz popped out, Reynolds walked away from the plate and toward the home dugout. He was met by Houston’s trainer and they and the rest of the umpires talked for a couple of minutes and he drank some water before he left the field with the trainer. Both teams left the field and play resumed a few minutes later with Tony Randazzo, who started the game at second base, at home plate and no umpire at second.

It was unclear why Reynolds had to leave the game, but he did take a pitch to the face mask earlier in the game.

HOME BOY

Garcia has been great at home this season, posting a 1.83 ERA with 81 strikeouts in 13 starts. Tuesday was his third consecutive start at Minute Maid in which he did not allow a run, and he’s struck out 23 batters in that span.

Kansas City left-hander Mike Minor (8-11, 5.34 ERA) will oppose Lance McCullers Jr. (10-4, 3.21) when the series wraps up Wednesday.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

551K+
Followers
305K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Jim Reynolds
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
Bryan Abreu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Houston Astros#Triple A Sugar Land#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t survive an early playoff exit

The Astros are in prime position to win the AL West, but should they fail to make a legitimate postseason run, heads will roll. Houston has several big names hitting the free agent market this offseason, and any team failure could lead to a complete upheaval. Just a few years...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Houston Astros should not make Qualifying Offer to Justin Verlander

The Houston Astros have a decision to make this offseason. Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander is slated to reach free agency as he is in the final year of his two year year, $66 million extension. That contract has not worked out as the Astros had hoped due to Verlander undergoing Tommy John surgery, limiting him to just six innings in that time.
MLBnumberfire.com

Royals starting Hanser Alberto in Tuesday's lineup against Astros

Kansas City Royals infielder Hanser Alberto is batting seventh in Tuesday's contest against the Houston Astros. Alberto will handle designated hitting duties after Ryan O'Hearn was sent to the bench on Tuesday night. In a matchup against left-hander Framber Valdez, our models project Alberto to score 7.8 FanDuel points at...
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: The Rapid Rise of Luis Garcia

Two years ago today, the Houston Astros’ Luis Garcia was likely feeling pretty good about the direction of his career. After all, that June he had been promoted to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers of the Advanced A Carolina League after posting a 4-0 record and 2.93 ERA at Class A Quad Cities.
MLBPosted by
Salina Post

Dozier homer helps Royals to 3rd straight win over Astros

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dozier hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals earned their third straight win over Houston, beating the Astros 3-2 Wednesday night. Dozier homered off reliever Blake Taylor to help the Royals post their 31st come-from-behind...
MLBaudacy.com

Royals take 3 of 4 from Astros

They lost the series finale Thursday, but some decent signs from a team that's not headed anywhere this year. A Royals rewind on a Friday Sports Daily with Bruce and Jacob.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Michael Brantley gets day off for Royals finale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael Brantley got a day off for Thursday’s series finale against the Royals, leading to an Astros lineup shuffle behind starting pitcher Luis Garcia. Brantley went 1-for-11 with an RBI in the first three games of the series, all Astros losses. “I see his bat slowing...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros insider: Hustle fuels rally

ARLINGTON — As darkness began to fall outside Globe Life Field, things looked dim for the Astros. The Rangers’ rookie starter was dealing. The Astros stranded three runners in scoring position with two outs. Their deficit doubled from one run to two, then again to four runs. Then, in one...
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Royals look to extend season's dominance of Astros

The Kansas City Royals seemed an unlikely pick to be a thorn in the side of a team pursuing the best record in the American League, but they've been exactly that over the past week. With a 7-1 road victory on Monday, the Royals wreaked further havoc on the Houston...
MLBFOX Sports

Alvarez, Correa go deep as Astros beat rookie Rangers 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Houston Astros finally have their primary lineup back together on the field. The AL West leaders also have left-hander Framber Valdez throwing strikes. Yordan Álvarez homered for the fifth time in eight games, Carlos Correa also went deep and Valdez had another impressive start in...
MLBkshb.com

Astros bounce back, blank Royals, 4-0

HOUSTON — Luis Garcia pitched into the seventh inning and two relievers completed a four-hitter to lead the Houston Astros to a 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. Garcia struck out seven and scattered four hits across 6 2/3 sharp innings. Ryne Stanek got the next four outs before...
MLBKVOE

Astros shut out Royals 4-0

The Houston Astros shut out the Kansas City Royals 4-0 Tuesday night. The Astros took advantage of 2 Kansas City errors in the 1st inning to score 3 unearned runs and the Royals never responded. The Royals managed only 4 hits and stranded 4 base runners. The Royals and Astros...
MLBctnewsonline.com

Astros cool off Kansas City

HOUSTON (AP) — Luis Garcia pitched into the seventh inning and two relievers completed a four-hitter Tuesday night to lead the Houston Astros past the Kansas City Royals 4-0. Garcia (10-6) struck out seven and scattered four hits across 6 2/3 sharp innings. Ryne Stanek recorded the next four outs...
MLBRoyals Review

Royals lose their 69th game of the season, 4-0 to Astros

The Astros beat the Royals, 4-0, in an uninteresting Tuesday night affair. Houston got three in the first - all unearned runs - and Kansas City never threatened. The Royals managed only four hits on the night. The bottom of the first inning was pretty frustrating. It’s also essentially the...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros deliver walk-off win over Royals in 10th in Alex Bregman's return

Alex Bregman bounded out of the dugout. None of his teammates followed. Embarrassed but elated, Bregman bent over at third base to conceal his grin. He soaked in the pregame applause from a sparse afternoon crowd. The other eight Astros arrived amid it to welcome him back from an interminable absence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy