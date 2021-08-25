BIDS/ANNUAL

PUBLIC NOTICE Advertisement for Bid Elmore County Elmore County Commission County is taking sealed bids for labor, equipment, materials, and any incidentals required to complete the work required for the following items. Bids will be received until 10:00 AM, CST, Wednesday, September 15, 2021. INQUIRY 2022-1 FUEL INQUIRY 2022-2 MOTOR GRADER BLADES INQUIRY 2022-3 CLEANING COUNTY BUILDINGS INQUIRY 2022-4 CONCRETE INQUIRY 2022-5 CONCRETE PIPE INQUIRY 2022-6 CORRUGATED METAL PIPE INQUIRY 2022-7 GRANITE INQUIRY 2022-8 LIMESTONE INQUIRY 2022-9 PLANT MIX, INCLUDING COLD MIX INQUIRY 2022-10 BITUMINIOUS MATERIAL INQUIRY 2022-11 CONCRETE CLOTH INQUIRY 2022-12 GABION BASKETS AND GABION BASKET MATERIAL INQUIRY 2022-13 PORTLAND CEMENT (TANKER LOAD) INQUIRY 2022-14 GRANULAR MULCH These bid are intended to comply with the Rebuild Alabama Act, No. 2019-2, and Alabama Competitive Bide Law, Code of Alabama 1975. Bidders shall be required to comply with the provisions of the Rebuild Alabama Act, No. 2019-2. regardless if the requirement is explicitly detailed in the bid proposal or not. Only bids from contractors or material suppliers listed on the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) approved list of contractors and material suppliers will be accepted. All bids must be marked with the word "BID" on the outside of the bid package along with Bid Proposal Number and description listed above, the bid date and the Alabama General Contractor's License Number. The contractor shall meet all Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) Bonding and Licensing requirements as well as all applicable laws, ordinances, and codes of the U. S. Government, the State of Alabama, any relevant municipality, and the COUNTY, and, specifically and without limitation, shall comply with all provisions of the Beason-Hammon Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act, commonly referred to as the Immigration Act. Sealed bids will be received by the Chief Engineer at Elmore County Highway Department at 155 County Shop Road, Wetumpka, Alabama until 10:00 AM Central Time on Wednesday, September 15 2021, and then publicly opened as soon thereafter as practicable. Award will be made at the next regularly scheduled meeting of the Elmore County Commission. Specifications are on file and may be acquired at the Office of the Chief Engineer of Elmore County, Alabama, Elmore County Highway Department, 155 County Shop Road, Wetumpka, Alabama. Phone Number: (334)567-1162. Hours of Operation are 6:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. (Central Time) from Monday through Thursday. County reserves the right to accept or reject all Bids or any portion thereof. Wetumpka Herald: Aug. 25, Sept. 1 and 8, 2021 BIDS/ANNUAL.