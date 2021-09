Watch the announcement trailer for Frostpunk 2, the sequel to the popular city-building survival game from 11 bit studios. 30 years after the apocalyptic blizzard, Earth still finds itself in the midst of an unforgiving, icy climate. In Frostpunk's next instalment, players will once again take on the role of leader in a metropolis, where they'll be searching for new sources of power. Following the age of coal, the oil extraction industry is primed to be the next big thing, but there's resistance to these changes. Frostpunk 2 is available to wishlist on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. Players can also try the original Frostpunk for free on Steam for a limited time from August 12 to August 16, 2021.