PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eyewitness News Weather Team is tracking Ida as it makes landfall and its impacts across the Philadelphia region. But first, we want to give you a look at your beginning of the week forecast. Heat and humidity will be in the mix Monday ahead of an approaching cold front that will help generate scattered showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front on Tuesday, only limited relief from the humidity will materialize. By Tuesday night, the primary focus of the week’s weather will be the remnants of Hurricane Ida as it will start to move into the region. The full effects...