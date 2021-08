When I introduce people to Marie, my spunky, white-with-black-spots cat, I explain that she’s half of my personality. It’s not far off. I grew up with cats and a dog, but when I went to college, pets weren’t an option. I spent two years enjoying a life with zero cat hair on my clothes, but something was missing. When I went home, it was just a room – four off-white walls, a very uncomfortable dorm bed and faux-wood furniture. So, as soon as I moved off-campus, I got a cat.