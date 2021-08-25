Sharon L. Ziesman, 81, of Eldora, Iowa passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 22, 2021 in the comfort of her own home, while surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services for Sharon will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eldora, IA with Pastor Aaron Hambleton officiating. Due to the safety of everyone, the family has requested that masks are to be worn but are not required. Following services, Sharon will be laid to rest at the East Lawn Memorial Garden’s cemetery. Public visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the Creps Abels Funeral Home located at 905 Edgington Ave, Eldora, IA 50627. Memorial contributions may be directed in Sharon’s name to her family which will be later designated elsewhere. For further information or to send a condolence please visit www.ablesfuneralhomes.com. Creps Abels Funeral Chapel is caring for Sharon and her family.