Marilyn D. Anson, 92, of Marshalltown passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Southridge Specialty Care. Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will take place at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home with interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens beside her husband of 65 years, Jerry Anson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Her family requests casual attire. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Care Initiatives Hospice, 7055 Vista Drive, West Des Moines, IA 50266 or the Animal Rescue League,1921 Taylor Avenue, Marshalltown, IA 50158. For further information or to leave Marilyn’s family a condolence, please visit mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.