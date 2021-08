(KFOR NEWS August 31, 2021) Amid the ongoing challenges of recruiting blood donors coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, local nonprofit Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) is. facing a shortage of blood and platelet donations. The need for blood is constant and to replenish supplies for Nebraska hospitals, trauma centers, and air ambulance bases, more healthy donors are needed at blood drives and donor centers in the coming weeks. Appointments can be made online at NCBB.ORG or by calling 1-877-486- 9414. As a thank you, all presenting donors Thursday, September 2 through Monday, September 6th will be entered in for a chance to win a grill.