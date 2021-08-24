Capital One rolls out enhanced business credit cards offerings

Entering the world of personal finance can be overwhelming, and a basic understanding of terms is critical to your financial well-being. Credit or debit, the most fundamental terms relating to spending, can often be confusing if you don’t know their differences. Whether you’re just starting to think about your money in the long-term or simply need a refresher on best practices, we’ve got a full breakdown of credit vs. debit below. We’ll cover what each means, when to use them, and how to make each work for you.