Capital One rolls out enhanced business credit cards offerings
Capital One announced an enhanced portfolio of card products for small business owners, including Capital One Spark Cash Plus, a new cash back card for small businesses allowing them to earn unlimited 2% cash back rewards on all purchases with no preset spending limit. Also announced was an updated Spark Cash Select product with two variations allowing new customers to select the version that works best for their business needs while earning unlimited 1.5% cash back.delawarebusinessnow.com
Comments / 0