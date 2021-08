Dental office to open in Eau Claire in September: A new dental office, Shook Family Dental, plans to open at 3838 Talmadge Rd., Eau Claire on Sept. 8. The dental office plans to parter with Eau Claire-based Uplift Counseling Center; for ever five new patients that come to Shook Family Dental, the office will sponsor one person to receive a session of counseling, said dentist John Shook: