Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, NJ

After Losing 2020 Campaign to COVID Concerns, PU Women’s Soccer Primed to Kick Off Fall Season

towntopics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRETURN ENGAGEMENT: Princeton University women’s soccer player Lucy Rickerson controls the ball in a 2019 game. Senior defender Rickerson and the Tigers return to action after their 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns by hosting Loyola (Md.) on August 27 at Class of 1952 Stadium. The Tigers last played a game on November 9, 2019 when they posted a 1-0 win at Penn. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)

www.towntopics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, NJ
Sports
City
Princeton, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Princeton University#Adage#Pu Women S Soccer Primed#Tigers#Penn#Loyola#Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US exit from Afghanistan ends 20 years of war

After 20 years, the U.S. military experiment in Afghanistan has ended. It was an end marred by chaos and death as the Biden administration rushed to evacuate thousands of people fleeing Taliban rule and terrorists seized on the disorder to kill nearly 200 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. But despite...

Comments / 0

Community Policy